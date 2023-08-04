Thu Duc City forms 3 important centers under Resolution 98

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has signed a decision to establish three essential centers in Thu Duc City with the piloting time of 3 years.

Accordingly, the three to-be centers for Social Security, Technical Infrastructure Development, and Trade and Investment Promotion are non-business state units under the direct management of Thu Duc City People’s Committee. They are formed under Resolution 98/2023/ QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies to develop HCMC.

Thu Duc City Center for Social Security operates like a non-profit fund to connect and mobilize social resources on the principle of public-private cooperation. It aims at creating sustainable social welfare infrastructure in order to offer basic welfare services for the vulnerable, the poor, and informal laborers as well as other people in need of support in Thu Duc City.

Thu Duc City Center for Technical Infrastructure Development receives, manages, exploits, operates, and maintains local road and inland waterway traffic infrastructure. It is the investor for construction projects of technical infrastructure, irrigation infrastructure, and social infrastructure. It is also in charge of carrying out land compensation distribution and resettlement support tasks, attracting investments, accelerating public-private cooperation projects for the three above aspects in Thu Duc City.

Thu Duc City Center for Trade and Investment Promotion is responsible for implementing technologies and IT services to help businesses, to promote investment, and to develop sufficient human resources for state management in Thu Duc City.