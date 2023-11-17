Thu Duc City, CSGKC sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation visited China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC) on November 17 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.

At the working session, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Thu Duc City and China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

Speaking at the event, the Party Chief of Ho Chi Minh City expressed his impression of the development of China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City’s Huangpu District. The area has promoted its specific advantages and strengthened research and development to attract and re-create resources bringing many significant achievements in the socio-economic development of Guangzhou City over the past time.

Ho Chi Minh City hoped to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the sectors of knowledge sciences, high technology, and cooperation between Thu Duc City and Huangpu District.

The southern metropolis sets a goal of developing Thu Duc City into one of the important centers for the knowledge economy, science and technology, and finance of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

Chen Jie, member of the Guangzhou Municipal Standing Committee, Secretary of the Huangpu District Committee expressed his joy at the visit of the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials.

He hoped that China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, Guangzhou City, and Guangdong Province will enhance cooperation and exchange with Thu Duc City and Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time. Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is willing to share experiences in the city’s strong areas for mutual development.

After the working session, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau and Secretary of the Huangpu District Committee Chen Jie witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Thu Duc City and Huangpu District People's Government (Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China).

Under the cooperation, the two sides will promote the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fields of urban planning and development, smart urban and digital transformation, and the establishment of communications channels between Thu Duc City and Huangpu District to create conditions and opportunities for cooperation, exchange, and business connection between the two localities.

In the sector of urban planning and development, the two sides will exchange experience in building China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City based on the model of the knowledge economy, sharing economy, and circular economy to build Thu Duc City into a diverse economic center with its owned conditions and competitive position.

The two localities will also promote effective and sustainable management and use of resources to strengthen economic restructuring towards green growth to meet the requirements of international economic integration.

In the field of smart cities and digital transformation, Thu Duc City and Huangpu District will enhance the transfer of science and technology applications to help Thu Duc City develop e-government and support Ho Chi Minh City to build a smart and creative city.

Additionally, the two sides will strongly develop the innovative and creative startup ecosystem, create conditions for the formation of more science and technology enterprises with new high-value-added products, select a number of typical products or industries serving digital transformation for Thu Duc City to build a digital government and smart city to sign a technology transfer cooperation agreement that is regarded as a pilot cooperation project in the 2024-2025 period between Thu Duc City and China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

China – Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is a bilateral cooperation between China and Singapore.

CSGKC broke ground in June 2010 located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is one of the key projects of the “Belt and Road” initiative and plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

On August 28, 2020, the State Council of China approved the Overall Development Plan for the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (2020-2035) outlining the objectives of establishing CSGKC as a globally prominent State Knowledge Centre. The plan defines the strategic positioning of CSGKC as “a New Highland of Knowledge Generation, an International Talent Hub, an Innovation Centre in the Greater Bay Area and a Demonstration Zone for Openness and Cooperation”.

The city has housed more than 2,100 national high-end science and technology enterprises with over 1,000 leading experts, more than 1,300 talents from abroad and over 1,000 research and development structures.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited Kangfang Biologics to learn about the process of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new antibody drugs, including drugs used in cancer treatment.