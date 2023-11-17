HCMC, Guangdong strengthen support, cooperation to promote internal forces

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led the high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City within the framework of the working trip to the People’s Republic of China from November 13 to November 18.

During the working visit, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee Huang Kunming.

The Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee extended the great compliments and best wishes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong together with senior leaders of Vietnam to the Party, authorities and people in Guangdong Province along with provincial leaders.

Addressing the moral principle of “when drinking water, remember its source.”, the city Party Chief expressed appreciation to international friends for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular for their support of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic fight.

On this occasion, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen also expressed his thankfulness for the wholehearted support of Guangdong Province and China for Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that during the process of building and cultivating the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province have continued to thoroughly grasp and carry out the missions assigned by the two Parties and States which would make the Vietnam – China relationship develop sustainably, fruitfully bringing practical benefits for people of the two countries.

On the side of Guangdong Province, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Huang Kunming expressed his impression of the rapid and dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City during the passing years which would contribute to creating more important achievements in socio-economic development.

Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee Huang Kunming expected that the current achievements will help Ho Chi Minh City continue to shine in the upcoming time.

According to the Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province have had huge potentialities to collaborate in various fields of the strength of each locality. Therefore, the Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee desired that the two localities would continue to promote their strengths to boost cooperation ties.

Since the establishment of the friendly and cooperative relationship, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province have regularly facilitated the exchange of delegations and meetings, mutually learned experiences, promoted people-to-people exchange activities and gained positive achievements in various fields.

The two localities’ leaders agreed to mutually cooperate and promote the development of the two localities to higher levels. The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province affirmed the reinforcement of sharing and cooperation to strengthen the internal force of each locality. Thereby, the two sides will continue to lift the relationship to be closer and the cooperation to be more and more practical and effective.

Of which, the two localities will continue to cooperate, share experiences in leadership, management and socio-economic development, Party and political system building, training the staff and public servants and cooperation in fields of economy, transport, trade and so on.