Three canal bank erosion incidents in Hau Giang, Long An

The landslide and canal bank erosion incident in Phu Huu Commune, Chau Thanh District, Hau Giang Province

The Hau Giang Province's Permanent Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Control and Search and Rescue reported that early on June 10, there were two consecutive incidents of landslides and canal bank erosion in Chau Thanh District.

The first erosion occurred in Phu Huu Commune, Chau Thanh District, with a length of 47 meters and a maximum depth of 7 meters, resulting in the loss of nearly 330 square meters of land. It also damaged a 2-meter-wide rural road and posed a threat to three houses, causing an estimated damage of VND136 million. The second erosion incident occurred at Cai Dau Canal, also in Phu Huu Commune, with a length of 60 meters and a maximum depth of 5 meters, resulting in the loss of 300 square meters of land. This erosion destroyed a 3-meter-wide rural road with an estimated damage of VND180 million.

* On June 10, the Long An Provincial People's Committee declared an urgent situation due to erosion along the embankment of the Vam Co Tay River. The landslide occurred in My Thanh Commune, Thu Thua District, affecting an approximately 460-meter stretch of the embankment. It caused multiple cracks measuring 10-15 centimeters wide in the embankment and led to the sinking of the foundations of two households.

By Vinh Tuong, Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan