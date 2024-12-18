Thong Nhat Train reviving a nostalgic journey presented in HCMC

A program called “The Train of Eternal Youth,” reviving the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Express connecting the North and South, will be held on Nguyen Hue walking street in Ho Chi Minh City on December 21-22.

The journey passing through every station along the length of the country allows passengers to enjoy the magnificent beauty of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The Thong Nhat train, featuring a nostalgic journey, is not only a symbol of national reunification but also represents love and culture, deeply connected to the memories of youth for the Vietnamese people.

“The Train of Eternal Youth” will help those who lived during the period reminisce about the past and give young people an opportunity to learn about the history. This program serves as a bridge between the past and present, fostering understanding and connection across different age groups.

The railway stretches for more than 1,726 kilometers between the country’s two biggest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The journey passing through every station along the length of the country allows passengers to enjoy the magnificent beauty of Vietnam.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh