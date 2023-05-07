Thanh Hoa, Japan orient to green growth and sustainable development

The Northern Province of Thanh Hoa and Japan work together with an orientation to green growth and sustainable development.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan yesterday, Thanh Hoa Province authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam organized a conference in 2023 with the theme ‘Thanh Hoa - Japan: Promoting cooperation and sustainable development. influence green growth’ to celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan in Thanh Hoa Province’s Sam Son City.

Currently, Japanese investors poured about US$6.6 billion into 17 projects accounting for 45.7 percent of total FDI investment in Thanh Hoa Province. Japan is currently the country with the largest FDI in Thanh Hoa Province.

Since 1997, Thanh Hoa province has been sponsored by the Japanese Government to implement 10 ODA programs and projects with a total capital of $45.5 million.

In addition, from 1992 to 2022, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam implemented 24 aid projects in Thanh Hoa Province in the fields of health, education, and clean water. Approximately 13,346 trainees from the province come to work at factories in Japan in industrial textiles, electronic assembly, and mechanical processing, construction, agriculture, nursing.