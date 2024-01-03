Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant to soon be checked for operation

The Ministry of Industry and Trade asked to check and take over the Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant so that the plant can soon be operated to supply electricity during the dry season in 2024.

Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant should soon be checked for operation

According to the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the country's total electricity including production and import in the peak months of the dry season in 2024 is 109.183 billion kWh.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s announcement on January 3, it has just approved the electricity supply plan during the peak months of the 2024 dry season from April to July. In particular, plants and corporations which are responsible for producing, supplying, transmitting and distributing electricity have been given specific tasks.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade requests EVN to update the information and report it to the Ministry of Industry and Trade before March 15. EVN must report on plans to ensure electricity for the national power system including plans to prepare fuel for thermal power plants, especially the ability to supply and ensure electricity for the North during the peak months of the dry season in 2024.

Moreover, EVN needs to coordinate with hydropower facilities to regularly update the hydrological condition of hydropower reservoirs to have optimal reservoir operation plans, ensuring the supply of electricity.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also requested the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group to direct the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation to coordinate with investors of gas thermal power plants to prioritize gas supply for electricity production. Moreover, the Group should put the Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant into operation for the supply of electricity during the peak months of the dry season and the year 2024.

At the same time, the Group should direct the PetroVietnam Power Corporation to strengthen turbine maintenance work for timely repair of relevant incidents, and have a pricing strategy in accordance with regulations in compliance with commitments to fuel consumption.

​By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan