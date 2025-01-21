Tet traditions revived at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

A series of activities celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) is being held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hanoi.

Running from January 20 (the 21st day of the final month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 6 (the 9th day of the first month of the Year of the Snake), the program offers participants a glimpse into festive traditions.

A standout in the lineup is a space-themed Old Tet - Tet during the subsidy period, recreating a special historical period of the country with three areas - mau dich (state-owned trade), Tet painting - flower - fireworks, and worship rituals.

Other traditional rituals, such as Kitchen God farewell and Neu pole (a tall bamboo tree with red garment strips used to ward off evil spirits during Tet) planting, will be re-enacted.

The program culminates on the 9th day of the Lunar New Year with an incense offering ceremony to pay tribute to national ancestors and honor the traditional values of Thang Long - Hanoi.

Visitors to the event will have the chance to enjoy water puppetry shows on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th days of the Lunar New Year. The central area of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel will be adorned with unique floral arrangements and ornamental plants.

