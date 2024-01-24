Tet shopping for those in need at 'Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket’

Over 15,000 disadvantaged households, workers, and those facing job losses or reduced working hours will experience a free Tet shopping spree at the "Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket – Tet 2024" chain.

Volunteers assist elderly individuals in selecting goods at the supermarket.

On the morning of January 24, at the Binh Thanh District Sports Center in Ho Chi Minh City, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee organized a Tet care program and commenced the "Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket – Tet 2024." Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the People's Committee of HCMC participated in the event.

Accordingly, this year's "Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket" program aims to serve over 15,000 struggling households, workers, and individuals impacted by economic downturn and workforce reductions across various districts and Thu Duc City.

Each underprivileged individual will receive shopping vouchers valued at VND400,000. With these vouchers, individuals can freely select essential foods and necessary items for their families during the Tet holiday. Furthermore, a dedicated team of volunteers is always available to assist the elderly and individuals with disabilities throughout their shopping experience.

Choosing a 5kg bag of rice, a bag of sugar, a bag of seasoning, a bottle of fish sauce, a few instant noodle packs, a can of condensed milk, and a couple boxes of cookies, Tran Thi Kieu Nga, 70 years old, residing in Ward 3, Binh Thanh District, said that her home is now stocked with food for the Tet holiday.

People eagerly wait for their turn to enter the supermarket for shopping.

According to the plan, the "Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket – Tet 2024" chain is set to operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from January 24 to January 27. This year, six supermarket clusters will be established in various districts, including Binh Thanh, 7, 10, Binh Tan, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc City, providing convenient shopping options for residents from neighboring districts.

The program is a joint effort involving Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ), the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (Hawee), and Saigon Co.op. The anticipated budget for the program exceeds VND8.5 billion. Of which, PNJ contributes VND5 billion, including both merchandise expenses and the operational costs of the supermarkets.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the People's Committee of HCMC and delegates perform the opening ceremony of the "Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket" on the morning of January 24.

Moreover, the Organizing Committee has planned additional activities such as prize draws and traditional folk games, fostering a lively atmosphere for all participants.

According to Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, for the 2024 Tet holiday, the committee will collaborate with various entities to implement practical programs caring for workers in companies experiencing job reductions or job losses at year’s end.

Additionally, the committee will extend support to children with special circumstances at the city's social support centers, providing Tet gifts to disadvantaged children in youth worker accommodations, individuals with disabilities, orphans, the elderly, and ethnic minorities facing difficult circumstances within the city.

The organizing committee receives support for the Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket program.

In the inaugural event of Tet care activities for the 2024 Lunar New Year, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee allocated over VND34.5 billion to extend support to policy beneficiary families facing challenges, impoverished households, near-poor households, orphans, workers, laborers, and families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Underprivileged people go shopping at the Zero-Dong Mini Supermarket.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan