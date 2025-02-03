Tens of thousands attend spring festivals in Northern Vietnam

Despite the cold weather and light rain, thousands of locals, Buddhist followers, and visitors arrived early to attend the opening ceremonies of spring festivals in Northern Vietnam.

The opening ceremony of the 2025 Saint Giong Festival

The 2025 Saint Giong Festival officially opened on the morning of February 3 (the 6th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Snake) at the Special National Monument of Soc Temple in Soc Son District, Hanoi.

Despite the cold weather and light rain, thousands of locals, Buddhists, and visitors arrived early to attend the opening ceremony. This year’s festival runs from February 3 to 5, featuring two main sections: the ceremonial rituals and the festive activities.

Bamboo flower and palanquin procession at Soc Temple Festival (Hanoi)

The ceremonial part includes traditional processions and offerings of eight symbolic gifts. Notably, the bamboo flower and betel and areca procession, which draws significant attention, was conducted in an orderly and respectful manner to prevent the chaotic scrambling for offerings seen in previous years.

The festival features vibrant cultural performances, sports competitions, and folk games such as wrestling, stilts walking, tug-of-war, pot breaking, balance bridge walking, and a traditional rice cooking contest. Visitors can also explore booths showcasing OCOP products, local specialties, and cultural tourism experiences from Soc Son and Hanoi.

Vice Chairman Ha Minh Hai of the Hanoi People's Committee and delegates offer incense.

This year's Saint Giong Festival at Soc Temple has implemented stricter security measures, ensuring organized parking, regulated business activities, and banning counterfeit goods, superstitions, and illegal gambling. Efforts have also been made to maintain cleanliness, prevent fire hazards, and uphold the sacred atmosphere, creating a safe, orderly, and meaningful celebration.

As a major spiritual and cultural event, the 2025 festival not only honors Saint Giong—a legendary hero who defended the nation—but also promotes local tourism and preserves traditional heritage. Saint Giong Festival has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On the same morning, the Co Loa Festival 2025 commenced in a lively atmosphere as the nation celebrated the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam and welcomed the Lunar New Year. From early morning, the incense offering and procession unfolded in a vibrant and festive atmosphere. The festival revived traditional folk rituals, featuring the Loa Thanh eight-commune palanquin procession at the Co Loa Special National Relic Site, a landmark of historical, architectural, and archaeological significance. Following the incense offering and ritual ceremonies, the grand procession of King An Duong Vuong’s palanquin, along with Loa Thanh eight-commune palanquin procession, took place. With its deep-rooted history and large scale, the Co Loa Festival is a significant annual event held within the Co Loa Special National Relic Site, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

The Huong Pagoda Spring Festival 2025 officially kicked off on the morning of February 3, attracting tens of thousands of locals and tourists.

With the theme "Huong Pagoda Festival – A Destination for Vietnamese Culture, Tradition, and Tourism," the event will run for three months, from February 3 to May 1.

Tens of thousands of people attend the 2025 Huong Pagoda Festival.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Dang Van Canh, Vice Chairman of the My Duc District People's Committee (Hanoi), highlighted that the festival is not only a key cultural and spiritual destination but also plays an essential role in preserving Vietnam’s traditional values. Pilgrimages to Huong Pagoda have long been an integral part of the spiritual life of both locals and visitors.

According to the Management Board of the Huong Son Historical and Scenic Complex, over 36,500 visitors attended the festival on February 2. On the opening day, approximately 20,000 visitors were expected. To improve the overall experience, My Duc District has upgraded the landscape, installed banners and flower beds along Provincial Road 419, and enhanced the pedestrian pathways along Yen Stream. Measures to control inappropriate goods, ensure security, and prevent fires have also been strengthened.

Although the weather turned chilly on the opening day, the high number of visitors did not result in congestion. This year, the festival introduced electronic ticketing to enhance transparency and prevent revenue loss.

Huong Pagoda welcomed more than 87,000 visitors from January 28 to February 2, reaffirming its status as the largest festival in Northern Vietnam.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan