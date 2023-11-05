Ten-month public investment disbursement fulfills 52.1 percent of plan

As of October 31, the disbursement of public investment was estimated at over VND401.86 trillion (US$16.37 billion), completing 52.1 percent of the set plan and 56.84 percent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister.

Of the amount, VND72.47 trillion was disbursed for the socio-economic recovery and development program, or 58.75 of the PM’s target, the ministry added.

It pointed to sluggishness by some ministries and localities in land handover and forest conversion, and the implementation of new regulations on firefighting and environment.

To push ahead with public investment disbursement in the remaining months of this year, the ministry suggested removing obstacles to national target programs. It asked the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs to review hindrances for timely solutions.

Localities need to concentrate on untangling knots related to licensing mineral, stone, and sand exploitation in service of projects, as well as site clearance.