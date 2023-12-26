Temporary relief for Hanoi, Northern region, with new chill expected on Jan 5

The weather forecast indicates that the ongoing cold spell in Hanoi and the Northern region will temporarily ease starting tomorrow, December 27. However, another cold spell is anticipated to arrive on January 5.

Frost occurs at the summit of Fansipan on the night of Dec 25 and the early morning of Dec 26.

On the early morning of December 26, various smartphone applications showed an unexpectedly significant drop in temperature in Hanoi compared to the preceding days.

At the summit of the Fansipan tourist area in Sa Pa City, Lao Cai Province, an unexpected frost phenomenon occurred from last night (around 8 p.m.) until this morning, attributed to sub-zero temperatures combined with humidity in the air.

Hanoi's temperature was reported as 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Windy website from Europe, updated at 3 a.m. on December 26. Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting stated that the temperature in Ha Dong District in Hanoi was 10 degrees Celsius at 6 a.m. on December 26.

The Windy app notifies a temperature of 9 degrees Celsius in Hanoi on the morning of December 26.

Other places also experienced low temperatures, such as Cao Bang City at 6 degrees Celsius, Bac Kan City at 6.5 degrees Celsius, and Lang Son City at 8.4 degrees Celsius. In Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, temperatures were notably low, ranging from 12.2 to 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Ms. Lu Trang, an official from the Thanh Hoa Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, reported that the lowest temperature on the morning of December 26 in Quan Hoa District, Thanh Hoa Province, was 7.9 degrees Celsius. "Other measurement points, such as Tho Xuan, Nghi Son, and Thanh Hoa City, recorded temperatures ranging from 10 to 11.6 degrees Celsius," Trang shared.

The temperature recorded in District 2, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of December 26

In Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh on the morning of December 26, temperatures unexpectedly and simultaneously dropped to 21.4 degrees Celsius. This marks the lowest temperature in the Southern region during this cold spell.

According to meteorological experts, as of December 26, the cold spell in the Northern region has lasted for 11 consecutive days. The forecast indicates that temperatures will gradually rise from December 27. Until January 1, 2024, there will be no signs of rain in Hanoi. Around January 5, there will be a new cold spell.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha