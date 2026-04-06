Temperatures in Hanoi expected to reach 39°C under widespread heatwave

A widespread heatwave is forecast to intensify across the Northern region, with temperatures in Hanoi expected to reach up to 39°C.

According to meteorological and hydrological experts, on April 6, the ongoing heatwave from the Northwestern region is projected to expand toward the Red River Delta. In Hanoi, temperatures could range between 35°C and 39°C.

From April 7 onward, the heatwave is expected to further spread to the Northeastern region, affecting a broader geographical area.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on April 5, intense heat persisted on a wide scale across multiple regions, with numerous monitoring stations recording temperatures of 38°C to 39°C.

Notably, the Northwestern sub-region of the North, the area stretching from Nghe An to Da Nang, and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak are experiencing severe and extreme heat. Maximum temperatures in these areas are commonly recorded at 36°C to 38°C, with some locations exceeding 38°C.

Several localities have reported particularly high temperatures, including Muong Lay in Dien Bien Province at 38.6°C, Yen Chau in Son La Province at 38.9°C, Con Cuong in Nghe An Province at 38.3°C, Tuyen Hoa in Quang Tri Province at 39°C, and Son Hoa in Dak Lak Province at 39°C.

The hydro-meteorological authority assessed that on April 6–7, the Northwestern region, the area from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak will continue to experience widespread and severe heat. Maximum temperatures are expected to commonly range between 36°C and 38°C, with some locations exceeding 39°C, while the lowest relative humidity is forecast at 40 percent–45 percent.

Meanwhile, the northern part of the Central Highlands and the Southeastern region are projected to record maximum temperatures of 35°C to 36°C, with some areas surpassing 36°C, and minimum humidity levels ranging from 45 percent to 50 percent.

In the Red River Delta, hot weather is expected to occur on April 6, with some areas experiencing severe heat. Maximum temperatures will commonly range from 35°C to 36°C, with some locations exceeding 36°C, while the lowest relative humidity is forecast at 50 percent–55 percent. From April 7, the heatwave is likely to expand to provinces in the Northeastern region, where maximum temperatures are projected at 35°C to 37°C, with some areas surpassing 38°C.

According to Global Forecast System (GFS) model data displayed on the Windy platform, temperatures in Hanoi on April 6–7 could reach approximately 37°C to 39°C, higher than the levels indicated in the official forecast. However, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting assessed that the highest temperatures in Hanoi on these dates will be around 35°C.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh