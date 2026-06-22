Technology must be transformed into livelihood opportunities for young people

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will undertake concrete actions to ensure that digital technology becomes an effective tool enabling young people to make breakthroughs, contribute to the Union’s movements and the nation-building process.

Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet

The 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2026–2031 term will take place on June 24 and 25, against the backdrop of the country entering a new era, with great expectations placed on the younger generation. Ahead of the congress, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper conducted an interview with Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet.

Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Nguyen Minh Triet said that the movement for the new term has been defined as “Vietnamese Youth Taking the Lead in the New Era,” with one of its core priorities being leadership in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

First and foremost, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will widely implement the “Digital Literacy for Youth” movement while promoting models such as “Digital Volunteers” and “Community Digital Technology Teams.” Under this approach, every Youth Union grassroots organization must become a digital connectivity hub, and every capable Youth Union official and member must serve as a catalyst for spreading digital skills, helping communities effectively access and utilize digital platforms.

A key focus of the Union during this term is ensuring that technology is translated into livelihoods and tangible value. The Union will support young people in applying technology to agricultural production, promoting local products, engaging in e-commerce, building brands, developing OCOP products, advancing community-based tourism, launching technology startups, and fostering new economic models.

Additionally, the Union will strengthen connections among technology enterprises, educational institutions, networks of young intellectuals, and social resources to deliver appropriate devices, platforms, training programs, and application models to disadvantaged areas. It will also equip children and young people with the skills needed to effectively leverage technological advancements while avoiding overdependence on, or negative impacts from, technology.

The Union’s goal is not merely to help young people use AI or digital tools. More importantly, it is to enable them to master technology and apply it to addressing practical challenges faced by themselves, their families, and their communities. When young people are empowered to proactively shape their future through digital knowledge, digital transformation will truly realize its significance and become a driving force for national development, in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In the coming term, career development will also constitute an important pillar of the movement “Vietnamese Youth Taking the Lead in the New Era.” At the same time, supporting youth entrepreneurship, particularly innovation-driven startups associated with private-sector development, has been identified as one of the Union’s breakthrough tasks.

In practice, many startup projects fail not because of a lack of financial resources, but because they lack competitive ideas, effective implementation skills, efficient operating models, and the guidance of experienced mentors. Therefore, the Youth Union will focus on building startup communities and networks of mentors, experts, successful entrepreneurs, angel investors, and investment funds to support young people throughout the entire process of developing and scaling their projects.

Youth in Phu Tho Province deploy volunteer teams to support local residents in developing digital skills. (Photo: SGGP)

The priority is to reform startup competitions, forums, clubs, and entrepreneurial communities by placing much greater emphasis on post-competition incubation activities. Promising projects must continue to receive mentoring, product testing opportunities, support in refining their business models, and access to appropriate resources, rather than ending with the presentation of awards.

The ultimate goal is not merely to increase the number of startup projects launched but to ensure that these ventures have the capacity for long-term growth, generate valuable products, create jobs and income, and contribute to national economic development. When young people with promising ideas are provided with the right opportunities, connected to the right resources, and supported at the right time, innovative entrepreneurship can become a practical driving force for the country's growth.

A strong renewal of operational methods will catalyze substantive changes in youth movements. This transformation is founded on the core principle of placing young people at the center, recognizing them as the subjects, objectives, and driving force of innovation.

At the same time, the Union will intensify the application of technology and digital transformation in the Youth Union’s leadership, administration, program design, and organizational activities. The Union will also adopt the “3 Easy – 3 Clear – 3 Measure” approach in implementing movements and programs: easy to understand, easy to remember, and easy to implement; clear objectives, clear responsibilities, and clear deadlines; and measurement of inputs, outputs, and impacts.

For example, in the area of entrepreneurship, innovation must be reflected not only in launching competitions or recognizing promising ideas but also in accompanying projects throughout their entire life cycle. Youth Union activities will likewise be designed with greater flexibility to meet the needs of different groups of young people, sectors, and local conditions. As a result, each entrepreneurship program should contribute to addressing practical needs, creating products, generating employment opportunities, and delivering tangible economic value.

Vietnamese youth living abroad are an inseparable part of the youth community in the country. They also represent a valuable source of intellectual capital, scientific and technological expertise, management experience, and international connectivity. The responsibility of the Youth Union is to ensure that geographical distance does not become a barrier to contribution and engagement.

In the coming term, the Youth Union will expand Vietnamese youth communities based on countries, professions, and areas of expertise, while continuing to strengthen and maximize the effectiveness of the Global Network of Vietnamese Young Intellectuals to better align professional expertise with the country's development needs.

In particular, the Youth Union will coordinate with ministries, sectors, local authorities, research institutes, universities, and enterprises to identify and commission solutions to practical challenges. Young Vietnamese intellectuals and professionals living abroad will be invited to contribute through consulting, research, technology transfer, startup support, and human resource development initiatives.

The objective is to build a global network of Vietnamese youth connected by knowledge, national pride, and a shared aspiration to contribute to the nation. Through this network, the talents and resources of young Vietnamese around the world can be mobilized and harnessed to support the country's development in the new era, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Nguyen Minh Triet said.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh