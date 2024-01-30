Teachers at non-public schools get highest Tet bonus of US$6,135 per person

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City today announced that teachers at non-public schools get the highest Tet bonus of VND150 million (US$6,1350) per person.

Educational institutions in Ho Chi Minh City have spent money to support the Lunar New Year 2024 for officials, teachers, and workers. This year, the lowest Tet bonus is VND3 million a person and the highest is VND150 million a person.

Specifically, the unit with a record Tet bonus of VND150 million a person is Tan Phu Secondary School in Tan Phu District - a non-public school of IGC Education Group.

In particular, each officer, teacher, and employee of the school receives one tael of gold corresponding to every 5 years of working with the school. On average, the Tet bonus for school officials, teachers, and staff is more than VND28 million a person.

On the contrary, due to the impact of the difficult economic situation, this year many non-public preschools have low Tet bonuses of just over VND3 million a person. Meanwhile, their peers at public schools get Tet bonuses ranging from VND15 million- VND25 million each. This is the additional income saved from schools’ revenue and expenditure activities to support teachers at the end of the year.

In addition, during the Lunar New Year of 2024, city leaders also decided to give an amount of VND1.8 million to each officer, civil servant, public employee, and employee working at administrative agencies and public service units under the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City.

Along with that, officials and workers who are in difficult circumstances and cannot afford tickets to return home on the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) will be given gifts worth VND200,000 and VND500,000 in cash. The education sector’s trade union provides these gifts to help teachers have a joyful Tet holiday.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan