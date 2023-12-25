HCMC’s functional agencies to closely monitor salary, Tet bonus payments

The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to closely monitor salary and bonus payments during the Tet holiday, and stabilization of labor relations between employees and businesses, the department’s Director Le Van Thinh said.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh (Photo: SGGP)

In the last months of the year, the production and business situation of enterprises in HCMC see positive signs. Many companies have hired a large number of professional employees to meet their production requirements. However, others are facing difficulties that have affected salary and Tet bonus payments.

The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs will coordinate with relevant units to inspect the situation of labor, job, and relations in enterprises, salary and bonus payments, and the implementation of grassroots democracy to timely handle violations of labor discipline, he added.

In the coming time, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will advise the municipal People's Committee to issue a project on labor and employment strategy in the city from now to 2030. The project will focus on investing in vocational education, developing a skillful workforce, increasing labor productivity associated with increasing income and creating new jobs, continuing to the city's labor market for sustainable development, implementing solutions for employment connection, providing consulting on labor policies for employees and employers, strengthening the connection between labor supply and demand at job transaction sessions.

Vice President of the HCMC Labor Federation Pham Chi Tam

According to Vice President of the HCMC Labor Federation Pham Chi Tam, trade unions at all levels have also actively coordinated with functional departments and local authorities in districts where export processing zones and industrial parks are situated to carry out plans on organizing activities on Tet holidays for employees and monitoring salary and Tet bonus payments to workers, trade unions’ members, workers whose working hours are reduced, and people whose labor contacts are terminated.

The HCMC Labor Federation has suggested employers provide information about the plan for salary increases, allowances, salary and Tet bonus payments early, and have solutions to protect the legal and legitimate rights of workers.

The HCMC Labor Federation recently cooperated with the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of the city, the HCMC Youth Union, and the HCMC Business Association to organize a job fair to create a connection between enterprises and laborers.

In addition, the National Wage Council agreed with the minimum wage plan for 2024, lifting the regional minimum wage by 6 percent next year. The regional minimum wage increase will take effect on July 1, 2024, he noted.

A representative of a trade union in HCMC offers gifts to poor workers. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC plans to spend VND916 billion (US$37.4 million) to support poor households and welfare beneficiaries in the upcoming lunar New Year.

The city’s authorities will offer 500 Tet gifts to disadvantaged children, 1,700 presents to underprivileged elderly living alone, and people aged 60 years and older.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh