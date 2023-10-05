Taxi drivers, traders in HCMC to improve communication skills serving tourists

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has just collaborated with the relevant departments and sectors to perform a short-term training session on communication skills and handling the situations for visitors.

The training was dedicated to taxi drivers in the city.

Previously, the largest markets of Ben Thanh in District 1 and Binh Tay in District 6 informed that the training session on reception skills for trade owners would be opened, showing positive signs for the tourism sector in the city as well as the enhancement of services quality of the sector.

The municipal Department of Tourism said that the unit will collaborate with relevant agencies to host ten to 12 professional training sessions a year.

According to Deputy Director of HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi drivers are tourism ambassadors to join hands with the tourism sector to spread and build beautiful images of culture, cuisine and people to visitors.

Therefore, the tourism sector desired to contribute to creating a cultural environment of civilized behavior and fair competition, ensuring tourism security in the city; and promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a friendly, affectionate, civilized and modern city to domestic and international tourists.

The Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC also said that the unit had a plan to collaborate with the municipal Department of Tourism to open training sessions for traders at traditional markets to step-by-step head to safe business to make visitors satisfied whenever they enter or leave the markets.

Head of the Management Board of Binh Tay Market Nguyen Ngoc Que Phuong informed that apart from the interest destination for domestic and international visitors together with its featured architecture, the market’s traders are selling souvenirs comprising fashionable fabric bags, tea cups and glass cups gift sets with unique prints or depictions of Binh Tay market.

However, in order to connect the market with other tourist destinations of Ho Chi Minh City, the traders have to experience the free-of-charge training sessions on reception together with basic English training courses because tourists have always been impressed by the hospitality and the attitude of customer service which would be needed to be trained.