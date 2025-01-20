Tan Son Nhat airport expected to serve 4 million passengers during Tet

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to serve 4 million passengers during the upcoming 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Accordingly, from January 14 (the 15th day of the last month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 12 (the 15th day of the first month of the Year of the Snake), the airport will serve 1.5 million international passengers and 2.5 million domestic travelers, with about 800 flights per day.

There will be as many as 970 flights per day on the busiest days of the year. The number of flights and passengers is predicted to rise by 6.25 percent and 5.36 percent, respectively, during the period.

Currently, the slot parameters for certain time frames have been adjusted to allow a maximum of 48 flights per hour during the day and 46 flights at night, effective from January 21 to February 9. This adjustment enables airlines to increase supply capacity by 18 percent compared to the original plan, meeting the rising demand of passengers.

The airport has requested all non-aviation service providers, taxi companies, and other service units to commit to maintaining service quality. Transport companies are requested to increase their fleet capacity by 25 percent compared to the registered number of vehicles.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has coordinated with airports and airlines to ensure smooth operations, including 24/7 services at key regional airports and optimized infrastructure and resources.

Passengers are advised to stay updated about their flights and follow safety regulations to avoid disruptions.

The CAAV will continue monitoring operations to address any issues promptly, aiming to ensure safe and efficient travel during the holiday period.

Vietnamplus