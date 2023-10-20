Tan Hoa mountainous village named Best Tourism Village of 2023

Tan Hoa mountainous village in Minh Hoa District of the central province of Quang Binh has been recognized as one of the Best Tourism Villages in 2023 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Tan Hoa is Vietnam’s unique nominee that was chosen from nearly 260 applications from 60 countries. These village selections were announced during the UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on October 19 (local time).

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative was launched to advance the role of tourism in safeguarding rural villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, and their local values and activities, including local gastronomy.

This initiative recognizes those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and well-being. The villages were evaluated based on a set of criteria covering nine areas, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism potential and development and value chain integration, governance and prioritization of tourism, infrastructure and connectivity, health, safety and security.