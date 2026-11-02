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Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai Port surpasses 1 million TEUs for 3rd consecutive year

SGGP

Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT) has handled its one-millionth twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) of import-export cargo in 2026, marking the third consecutive year the port has reached the milestone, a port representative said on November 1.

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Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT)

The milestone was recorded during cargo handling operations for the CSCL BOHAI SEA, a vessel operating on COSCO SHIPPING's AAC service route. It coincided with the 11th anniversary of the establishment of Tan Cang–Cai Mep Thi Vai Port Co., Ltd. (October 30, 2015–2026).

Over 11 years of operation, TCTT has handled nearly 8 million TEUs in cumulative throughput. Its ship-to-shore handling productivity has reached a record 168.8 container moves per hour. The port currently accounts for nearly 18 percent of the market share at the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port complex.

According to a TCTT representative, the port aims to maintain its operational management capabilities and service quality within the international maritime supply chain.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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