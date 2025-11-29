Coal, hydropower, and gas turbines to remain key power sources in 2026

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved the 2026 power operation plan, confirming that coal, hydropower, and gas turbine plants will continue to play a leading role in ensuring national electricity supply.

On November 28 in Hanoi, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Long chaired a meeting on the operation plan for the national power system in 2026. To enable relevant units to proactively develop detailed plans that guarantee sufficient electricity for economic and social development, the Ministry issued Decision No. 3477/QD-BCT approving the “National Power System Operation Plan for 2026.”

According to the plan, to support the Government’s target of GDP growth of 10 percent or higher in 2026, and based on 2025 electricity demand growth and input forecasts such as hydrological conditions, fuel supply capacity, and project timelines, the ministry approved three operational scenarios: base, operational adjustment, and peak-season contingency. These scenarios are designed to maintain flexibility amid increasingly unpredictable climate conditions.

Coal-fired, hydropower, and gas turbine sources will remain the backbone of the national power system, ensuring stable electricity supply in 2026. Renewable energy will be mobilized based on generation capacity and technical system constraints to meet overall demand.

Under these approved plans, electricity supply for both socio-economic development and household needs in 2026 is expected to remain secure.

However, the ministry also warned that 2026 may present multiple challenges such as delays in large-scale power projects, unfavorable hydrological conditions, declining gas output from existing fields, slow progress on new gas sources, and rising demand for coal imports. Simultaneous operational issues at multiple power plants could further strain supply stability.

To ensure reliability, the Ministry of Industry and Trade assigned specific responsibilities to relevant entities under Decision No. 3477/QD-BCT. Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group, and Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Corporation (Vinacomin) must secure adequate supplies of coal, gas, and oil; maintain high operational readiness of power units; and accelerate key power and transmission projects to ease system load. Vietnam Energy Industry Group and PetroVietnam Gas must prioritize gas allocation for power generation. Meanwhile, Vinacomin and Army Corps 19 are tasked with ensuring continuous coal supply in sufficient quantity and quality. All power generation, transmission, and distribution units are required to conduct regular maintenance to keep equipment in peak condition and avoid preventable outages.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan