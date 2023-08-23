Superyacht carrying over 4,000 tourists arrives in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province

Superyacht Spectrum of the Seas carrying more than 4,000 foreign tourists docked at Tan Cang- Cai Mep Port in Phu My Commune, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province yesterday.

Spectrum of the Seas is the most modern superyacht in the Quantum class of Royal Caribbean International (RCI), which is 347 meters long and nearly 63 meters high, built in Germany and launched in April 2019.

The superyacht has 16 passenger decks with more than 2,000 cabins serving for a maximum of more than 5,600 passengers. It is considered as Asia’s largest yacht.

As planned, the Spectrum of the Seas will have a 12 days tour to explore Asia passing through Japan, Hong Kong (China), Vietnam and Singapore.

Right after docking, around two-thirds of the tourists left the yacht to experience a countryside tour to Cao Dai Temple, Ho Phap Pagoda, Hoa Long market, Ba Ria City winemaking village, An Ngai rice paper making village, Nguyen Hoang ancient house, Tao Phung Mountain, Thang Tam Temple and other famous sites in Vung Tau city.

The rest explored the best Mekong Delta tours to the Cai Be District of Tien Giang Province and some tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, the yacht left Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province for Singapore to finish the 12-day journey.