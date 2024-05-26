National

Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign simultaneously launched in various localities

As of May 26, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee simultaneously launched the 2024 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign in the provinces and cities of Hai Phong, Tuyen Quang, Dak Lak and Hau Giang.

Bui Quang Huy, the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union along with leaders from centrally-run and local agencies attended the launching ceremony in Thuy Nguyen District, Hai Phong City.

Right after the launching ceremony, Youth Union members and young people nationwide will take part in numerous volunteer activities of the 2024 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, comprising building new rural areas and civilized urban areas, responding to Workers' Month and social welfare; caring for needy children; protecting the environment and responding to climate change; assisting ethnic minorities and so on.

me-vnah-3421.jpg.jpg
Bui Quang Huy, the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Cong. (Photo: Minh Anh)

On the same day, Bui Quang Huy, the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, led a working delegation to visit Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Cong, 96, living in Hoa Binh Commune, Thuy Nguyen District whose children laid down their lives on the southern battlefield in 1974.

mo-hinh-tm-3891.jpg.jpg
The working delegation visits the Hai Phong OCOP Market Fair 2024. (Photo: Minh Anh)

After that, the delegation paid a visit and attended an inauguration ceremony of the “Hai Phong Youth OCOP Trade Hall” model, a dental examination and consultation program for Youth Union members and young people in Hong Bang District and the Hai Phong OCOP Market Fair 2024 at Vincom Plaza Imperia Hai Phong.

Besides, the delegation also participated in a Party member admission ceremony for young workers of Flat Vietnam Company Limited.

Some photo captured at the launching ceremony of the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign 2024 in Hai Phong this morning:

le-ra-quan-hp-37.jpg.jpg
ra-quan-2-3477.jpg.jpg
le-ra-quan-1837.jpg.jpg
By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

