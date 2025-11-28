Gia Lai launches luxury urban, tourism projects at De Gi Lagoon

The People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province issued investment registration certificates and officially launched three high-end urban and floating tourism projects at De Gi Lagoon to Arque Degi Joint Stock Company on the morning of November 28.

Gia Lai Provincial Party Secretary presents the investment registration certificate to representatives of Arque Degi JSC.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Thai Dai Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province, Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, along with representatives of domestic and international investors, including billionaires from Switzerland, Monaco, and Panama.

The three certified projects at De Gi Lagoon include the South De Gi Urban and Floating Tourism Area (sub-zone 16.1), De Gi Central Zone (sub-zone 16.2), and North De Gi Zone (sub-zone 16.3). These initiatives mark the first phase of Gia Lai’s strategy to establish a world-class economic-tourism hub in the Cat Tien–De Gi area.

Three urban and floating tourism projects to be developed at De Gi Lagoon, with a total capital exceeding VND8.5 trillion.

Mr. Tong Duc Hieu, Chairman of Lac Viet Group and CEO of Arque Degi JSC, said the company conducted extensive research across the 5,200-hectare lagoon and surrounding region to develop a luxury international resort-urban complex, featuring hotels, floating villas, mountain villas, superyacht marinas, golf courses, coastal urban zones, and exclusive billionaire islands.

The three launched projects span 225 hectares (over VND2.28 trillion), 187 hectares (over VND2.7 trillion), and 160 hectares (over VND3.58 trillion), respectively.

Gia Lai Party Secretary Thai Dai Ngoc discusses plans with investors.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Thai Dai Ngoc emphasized that these projects represent a milestone in Gia Lai’s socio-economic development strategy, helping position the province on the high-end tourism map and attracting ultra-wealthy individuals, royals, politicians, and international artists. He instructed the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province to establish a dedicated task force to support the projects, streamline administrative procedures with flexibility and efficiency, and resolve obstacles in a coordinated, around-the-clock manner. Investors were urged to adhere to the highest standards while complying with environmental, construction, and security regulations.

Gia Lai Province pledged to provide a safe, transparent, and effective investment environment, aiming to transform the De Gi–An Luong area into a modern growth hub.

Later that day, the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee also issued an investment certificate to Blooming Sky LLC for a Culture, Sports, Recreation, and Commercial Tourism Project covering more than 300 hectares, with a total capital of nearly VND2.6 trillion, located along the Cat Tien coastline.

The company donates aid to support Gia Lai residents affected by recent storms and floods.

According to the investors’ commitment, these projects are slated for implementation during 2025–2032, with operations commencing between 2030 and 2032.

During the ceremony, Blooming Sky LLC and Arque Degi JSC contributed VND3 billion to support residents in Gia Lai affected by recent storms and floods.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan