Streets in Hanoi equipped with AI-powered camera system announced

Since December 13, 2025, the Hanoi Police have officially put into operation an AI-powered camera system comprising 1,837 cameras, installed along 25 major streets and at 195 key traffic intersections across the city.

On January 13, the Hanoi Police reported the results after one month of deploying the AI-powered camera system, which is aimed at enhancing traffic safety and maintaining public order.

The 25 streets equipped with AI cameras include Trang Thi, Hai Ba Trung, Ly Thuong Kiet, Ba Trieu, Pho Hue–Hang Bai, Ngo Quyen–Ngo Thi Nham, Lo Duc, Phan Dinh Phung–Hang Dau, Quan Thanh, Hoang Dieu, Kim Ma–Dao Tan, Au Co–Yen Pu, De (Tran Quang Khai–Nguyen Khoai), Dai Co Viet–Tran Khat Chan, Giai Phong–Le Duan, Nguyen Chi Thanh–Tran Duy Hung, Giang Vo–Lang Ha–Le Van Luong, Tay Son–O Cho Dua–Hoang Cau, Chua Boc–Thai Ha–Huynh Thuc Khang, Ring Road 2–Co Linh–Thach Ban–Nguyen Van Cu, Lang–Vo Chi Cong–Truong Sa, Lac Long Quan–Hoang Quoc Viet, Pham Hung–Cau Giay, Nguyen Trai–Tran Phu (Ha Dong), and Ring Road 3–Vo Van Kiet.

After one month of operation, the AI-powered camera system recorded, reviewed, and verified 6,351 cases with sufficient grounds to issue notices for automated traffic violation enforcement. The most common violations included running red lights (4,215 cases), not wearing helmets (2,053 cases), and other violations such as illegal stopping/parking and failure to fasten seat belts, among others.

To streamline administrative procedures, the Hanoi Police have developed and publicly released a fully integrated administrative violation handling process for road traffic safety on the iHanoi app.

According to the Hanoi Police, the integration of the AI-powered camera system with intelligent traffic light control has helped improve traffic flow, increasing travel speeds on one-way and two-way streets with high vehicle density and closely spaced intersections, while also reducing travel times for residents.

In addition, police forces continue to maintain 24/7 staffing at the city’s command and operation centers, as well as at camera monitoring centers in local wards and commune police stations, to directly observe and promptly handle any emerging situations.

