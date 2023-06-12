Stocks spike at the end of trading session

On June 12, the Vietnamese stock market saw a decline in liquidity compared to previous sessions, but the VN-Index rebounded strongly.

During the first trading session of this week, the stock market witnessed notable volatility, including substantial drops in banking and securities stocks. However, in the last few minutes of the session, the VN-Index made a robust recovery, surpassing 1,115 points.

The spotlight was on the retail group of stocks, as DGW and FRT hit the ceiling, while MWG rose by 3.86 percent and PET jumped by 4.7 percent. Additionally, the manufacturing sector also witnessed several stocks making substantial gains, including VNM with 3.19 percent, HPG with 0.22 percent, MSN with 2.48 percent, SAB with 2.53 percent, GVR with 0.55 percent, DGC with 2.22 percent, DCM with 1.57 percent, and VHC with 3.14 percent.

The residential real estate and industrial park real estate sectors showed significant divergence. Among the gainers, IDC rocketed by 5.2 percent, ITA climbed by 3.1 percent, PDR soared by 4.73 percent, VIC grew by 2.1 percent, BCM gained by 2.5 percent, KBC edged up by 1.09 percent, VCG increased by 2.56 percent, HDG added up by 2.93 percent, and CTD surged by 4.96 percent. Additionally, several penny stocks, including QCG, ITC, PTL, TLD, and VRC, reached the trading limit. On the other hand, several other stocks experienced notable declines, such as DIG dropping by 3.11 percent, DXG losing by 1.38 percent, DXS sliding by 1.31 percent, CII weakening by 1.7 percent, and LGC chopping by 2.07 percent.

By the end of the trading session, the VN-Index recorded a gain of 8.49 points, or 0.77 percent, closing at 1,116.02 points. Among the listed stocks, 241 advanced, 143 declined, and 79 remained unchanged. Similarly, the HNX-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange also saw a positive trend, with an increase of 1.77 points, or 0.78 percent, to reach 229.77 points. Of the index, 130 stocks gained, 70 lost, and 133 were unchanged.

The market liquidity remained low, with the total trading value exceeding VND17.6 trillion. Notably, foreign investors were net buyers, with a net purchase value of approximately VND95 billion across the two main exchanges, HoSE and HNX.