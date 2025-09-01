State Treasury disburses over VND10.4 trillion in National Day gifts to citizens

The State Treasury under the Ministry of Finance disbursed over VND10.4 trillion (US$395 million) to provide gifts for citizens on the afternoon of September 1.

The State Treasury under the Ministry of Finance disbursed over VND10.4 trillion (US$395 million) to provide gifts for citizens on the afternoon of September 1, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- August 19, 20225) and National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), in accordance with the Government’s directive.

According to preliminary data from the State Treasury, as of 11 a.m. on September 1, 3,120 out of 3,321 communes and wards nationwide had completed withdrawing funds to distribute gifts to citizens, accounting for 93.95 percent of the total.

The amount disbursed reached nearly VND10.43 trillion, equaling to 96.99 percent of the allocated budget.

Reports also show that all 34 provinces and cities are actively working with their communes and wards to expedite the withdrawal of funds from the State Treasury to ensure that every citizen receives their gift in time for the celebration.

18 provinces and cities including Hue, Bac Ninh, Ca Mau, Cao Bang, Dong Thap, Ha Tinh, Hung Yen, Lam Dong, Lai Chau, Khanh Hoa, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Nghe An, Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh, Son La, Quang Tri and Thanh Hoa have completed withdrawals from the State Treasury for all communes and wards to carry out the distribution of gifts in accordance with regulations.

In the remaining provinces and cities, over 90 percent of communes and wards have completed the withdrawal process, while local authorities continue to expedite and support the remaining units to ensure timely implementation.

The State Treasury continues to coordinate with relevant agencies to accelerate disbursement, ensuring sufficient funding for local units to deliver gifts in cash to citizens on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong