National Day gifts must reach citizens promptly: Prime Minister

In his official Telegram No. 154/CD-TTg, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for the acceleration of National Day gift distribution to citizens for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The Prime Minister noted that as of August 31, while some localities had made significant progress, others were lagging behind in their distribution efforts.

He has therefore requested that the chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees and secretaries of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to provide resolute leadership to ensure gifts are delivered to every citizen.

The directive instructs local authorities to immediately review their distribution processes while collaborating with key agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank of Vietnam, to resolve any issues and ensure a timely and convenient delivery.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the process must be completed before September 2, with no omissions or duplications.

The Ministers of Public Security and Finance, together with the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, have been tasked with directing their respective functional units to proactively inform and guide both citizens and local authorities regarding distribution methods including through bank transfer or direct delivery.

Moreover, the Ministry and the State Bank of Vietnam must swiftly address any issues that may arise to guarantee a smooth, safe, and effective implementation while working closely with localities, especially at communes, to carry out distribution in accordance with the established timeline and requirements.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the presentation of gifts on this historic anniversary reflects the deep care of the Party and State for the people. He called on ministries, agencies, and localities to devote maximum effort and manpower, uphold their sense of responsibility, and ensure implementation that is swift, safe, and in strict compliance with schedule and requirements—bearing accountability before the Government and the Prime Minister for their assigned duties.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), the Government issued Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP to provide gifts worth VND100,000 (US$3.79) per person, in cash, to Vietnamese citizens and persons of Vietnamese origin reflecting in Vietnam who have not yet determined their nationality but have been issued identity certificates, and whose personal identification numbers were recorded in the National Population Database as of August 30.

According to the State Treasury, by the afternoon of August 31, approximately VND5,677 trillion had been disbursed in cash to citizens. Transfers via bank accounts (integrated into the VNeID social security system) accounted for around VND10 billion.

In total, more than VND5,687 trillion has been distributed, representing about 53.2 percent of the planned allocation of over VND10.7 trillion.

Hanoi, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa are currently the three localities with the largest disbursements. Specifically, Hanoi has paid out VND576 billion (68 percent), Nghe An VND425 billion (111 percent), and Thanh Hoa VND433 billion (101 percent). Meanwhile, several provinces, including Cao Bang, An Giang, Vinh Long, and Quang Ngai, have payout rates below 30 percent.

The State Treasury further reported that authorities in 1,930 communes and wards—equivalent to about 60 percent of all communes and wards nationally—have received funds and distributed gifts to residents.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan