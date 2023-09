State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse chaired an official welcoming ceremony for Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 22.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

After the receiving ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a banquet in honor of the Japanese royal guests.

Images of the official welcoming ceremony: