Japanese Crown Prince,Crown Princess's Vietnam visit to reinforce bilateral ties

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Hanoi on September 20 afternoon, starting their official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

The visit is hoped to contribute to further deepening the friendship between the Vietnamese and Japanese people as well as the ties between the two countries.

Japan is one of the leading important and long-term partners of Vietnam. During Vietnam's 35-year path of Doi Moi (Renewal) and the 50-year ties between the two countries, Japan has always supported Vietnam in international integration and socio-economic development.

Particularly in recent years, the bilateral Extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia has seen strong and comprehensive progress.

Japan is the largest Official Development Assistance (ODA) provider, the second biggest labour cooperation partner, the third biggest investor and tourist source, and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam.

The bilateral ties in politics, diplomacy, security, defense, economy, education, and training have been strengthened and deepened, along with cooperation among localities.

Japan's ODA has greatly contributed to the development of Vietnam's infrastructure system, sustainable socio-economic growth, the promotion of science and technology, and high-quality human resources development.

Japan now has more than 5,000 valid projects in Vietnam with a total capital of more than US$70 billion, ranking third among 143 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country. Meanwhile, Vietnamese enterprises have run 106 projects worth about US$19.5 million in Japan.

Two-way trade has developed in a balanced manner, reaching nearly US$50 billion in 2022, making Japan the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam.

Human resources development has been an important pillar in the bilateral partnership. Currently, about 500,000 Vietnamese are working, studying, and living in Japan, making up for Japan's labor shortage.

Currently, more than 40 pairs of Vietnamese and Japanese localities have set up their partnership, while many Japanese localities have established their parliamentarian' groups and alliances with Vietnam.

According to Chief Representative of Japan’s Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo, both Vietnam and Japan experienced the pains of war, so they share the aspiration to build sustainable peace. Japan has supported Vietnam in overcoming post-war difficulties, he said, adding that people-to-people exchanges between the two sides have also developed, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

In his Vietnam visit last year, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed that cultural similarities have helped foster ties between the two countries and their people. Japan is working hard to open up a new chapter for bilateral relations with the spirit of warm sentiments, sincerity, trust, practicality, and efficiency.

Commenting on the cooperation potential between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Japan have become important partners of each other with many shared interests.

Along with regular high-level delegation exchanges, the two sides have organized meetings on the sidelines of international and regional events, he noted.

The diplomat said that there is plenty of room for the two sides to further promote their cooperation in all fields.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh once confirmed that the Vietnamese Government will always accompany and back Japanese investors to invest successfully and sustainably in Vietnam.

Vietnam and Japan boast great potential for cooperation in many fields, especially in technology, digital transformation, supply chain diversification, and green development, PM Chinh underscored.

The visit by Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on this special occasion is a strong affirmation of the tradition of cooperation, sincerity, and mutual trust between the two countries.

The visit is expected to help reinforce and develop the bilateral ties in a deep, strong, efficient, and practical manner for the benefit of both Vietnamese and Japanese people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.