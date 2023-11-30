State President visits Kyushu University

State President Vo Van Thuong visited Kyushu University on November 30 as part of his official trip to Japan.

In a meeting with the President of the university Ishibashi Tatsuro and Vietnamese students who are pursuing study there, he spoke highly of the university’s achievements and development orientations which are in line with its reputation, prestige, and history of more than 110 years.

He welcomed the university’s intention to expand education and receive more Vietnamese students through cooperation programs with Vietnamese education establishments.

Besides, he took the occasion to ask the university to enhance collaboration with Vietnamese universities and localities to improve human resources quality for the country.

President Thuong also had a cordial talk with standout Vietnamese students at the university, during which he expressed his delight at their academic results.

He encouraged them to continue broadening their knowledge, promoting solidarity, supporting one another, and joining hands to build a strong Vietnamese community in Japan, thus becoming a bridge to connect the two nations.

In the afternoon, President Thuong and his entourage left Fukuoka for Vietnam, wrapping up his official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.