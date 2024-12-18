National

State President visits Army Corps 12 stationed in Ninh Binh

State President Luong Cuong visited Army Corps 12 stationed in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 18, on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024).

State President Luong Cuong reviews the guard of honour (Photo: VNA)

Major General Truong Manh Dung, Commander of the Army Corps 12, stated that the unit, established on November 21, 2023, is the first strategic mobile, core army corps of the military reorganised in the direction of being "streamlined, compact, and strong," moving towards modernisation.

Acknowledging and hailing the achievements gained by the Army Corps 12’s officers and soldiers in the past year, the State leader requested the unit to exert more efforts to successfully accomplish the tasks with the increasingly high requirements of the mission to build and defend the Fatherland in the new era.

He urged the Army Corps 12 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the national defence strategy in the new context; proactively build and perfect combat plans based on the new strategic layout; enhance its mobility and capacity to respond to and handle non-traditional security challenges effectively, thus contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the country's development.

The unit needs to uphold and strengthen the Party's absolute and direct leadership over all aspects, as well as the centralised and unified management of the State over the military; and ensure that Party committees and organisations at all levels are clean, strong, and exemplary in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and personnel.

The President also requested that the army corps actively innovate its methods and improve the quality of logistics and technical support for its missions, while promoting production, practicing thrift, and ensuring the well-being of the soldiers in both material and spiritual aspects.

The unit must effectively manage, and utilise its weapons and technical equipment, especially new and modern weapons, President Luong Cuong stated, emphasising the necessity to enhance its unity with the people, and continue to take the lead in assisting the people in disaster prevention, disease control, search and rescue operations, and fulfil the "combat" role of the military in peacetime.

Earlier, the State leader visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Air Defence Brigade 241 under the Army Corps 12.

