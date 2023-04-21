State President receives Lao Party official

Thuong expressed his belief that Thongsavanh Phomvihane’s visit, the first in his new position, will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the Commissions for External Relations of the two Parties, thus raising the efficiency of comprehensive collaboration between the two Parties and countries in the time ahead.



The Lao official told his host that the two commissions have maintained regular delegation exchanges, and given consultations to Vietnamese and Lao agencies in organizing activities during the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



The two sides have agreed on a cooperation plan for this year, and will discuss issues of shared concern as well as cooperation orientations in the time ahead, he said.



He said the two commissions will foster their cooperation across spheres, work harder to perform their role as advisors to Party and State leaders, and better implement agreements reached by the two Parties, States and peoples.



Thuong appreciated the support of the Lao Party, State and people to their Vietnamese counterparts in national construction and defense, and emphasized that the warm sentiments and close ties between them have created an important foundation for the two countries to overcome challenges.



The leader also spoke highly of the commissions’ advisory role in cooperation between the two Parties, particularly in the implementation of their agreements, and urged them to step up the exchange of experience in all fields and support each other at regional and global forums.