State President offers incense at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site

A delegation from the Party and State, led by Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong this morning paid respects at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District, HCMC.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates offer flowers and incense at the Nga Ba Giong National Historic Site in Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation sincerely offered flowers and incense in commemoration of great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, former Party and State leaders, and compatriots and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

The visit is part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and the 139th anniversary of May Day (May 1, 1886 – May 1, 2025).

Accompanying the delegation were Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.

The Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site, where the French colonialists erected a firing range for executing and suppressing revolutionary soldiers in closed or secret trials, including senior leaders of the Party such as Nguyen Van Cu, Phan Dang Luu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Van Tan and others who joined the Nam Ky Uprising.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong