State President launches New Year tree planting festival in Tuyen Quang

State President Vo Van Thuong launched a New Year tree planting festival in Tuyen Quang city of the province of the same name on February 15, or the sixth day of the first lunar month.

vo-van-thuong-1-3565.jpg
State President Vo Van Thuong speaking at ceremony to launch tree planting festival (Photo: VNA)

The annual activity is held on the Lunar New Year – the biggest festival in the year for Vietnamese people.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri said that his ministry and localities have been determined to bring the Prime Minister's project of planting a billion trees in the 2021 - 2025 period to the finish line on time.

In the 2021 – 2023 period, the country planted nearly 770 million trees.

vo-van-thuong-2-4689.jpg
State President Vo Van Thuong attends ceremony to launch tree planting festival (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, President Thuong said that since 1960, Vietnam has been holding the tree planting festival every spring in response to late President Ho Chi Minh’s appeal.

Planting trees has contributed to protecting the ecological environment, improving landscapes, proactively dealing with natural disasters and climate change, promoting socio-economic development, and bettering the quality of people’s life.

On the same day, the State leader attended a ceremony to inaugurate a road linking Tuyen Quang city to Yen Son district center.

