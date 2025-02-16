State President highlights traditional cultures of 54 ethnic groups

State President Luong Cuong underscored that Vietnam is a multi-ethnic nation, with each ethnic group contributing its own rich and unique cultural value.

State President Luong Cuong (2nd from right) and participants of the festival honouring the traditional cultural values of the 54 ethnic groups held in Hanoi on February 15. (Photo: VNA)

The traditional cultures of 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups are an invaluable asset and a precious resource for the building of a strong and prosperous Vietnam, State President Luong Cuong has said.

The leader made his remarks at an annual festival honouring the traditional cultural values of the 54 ethnic groups, held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Dong Mo, Hanoi’s outlying Son Tay township, on February 15.

This year's edition saw the participation of more than 200 representatives of village elders, community leaders, intellectuals, and artisans from 28 ethnic communities. Among attendees were those of minority ethnic groups such as the Si La, Khang, Ha Nhi, and Cong in Lai Chau province, as well as the Lo Lo, Bo Y, Pa The, and La Chi in Ha Giang province. Also present were members of ethnic groups residing in the village, including the Dao, Tay, Nung, Muong, Thai, and Lao.

In his speech, the President underscored that Vietnam is a multi-ethnic nation, with each ethnic group contributing its own rich and unique cultural value. One of the most significant values of this diverse traditional cultural tapestry is the spirit of great unity and mutual support, which has been a vital force enabling the nation to overcome challenges throughout its history – from the past national construction cause and struggles for liberation to today’s national development and protection.

The State leader stressed that fostering and strengthening national solidarity is a strategic, consistent, and crucial policy of the Party and State, upheld throughout Vietnam's revolutionary history and modern era to ensure its rapid and sustainable development in a time of national rise towards growth and prosperity.

He called for continued research, issuance, and effective implementation of ethnic policies to protect the rights and improve their material and spiritual lives. President Cuong also stressed the importance of preserving and promoting their cultural values, particularly by recognising and honouring the contributions of artisans, village elders, and community leaders.

An ensemble performance of traditional instruments from the Thai ethnic group from Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the President presented gifts to ethnic minority representatives attending the festival. In return, they gave him their unique cultural items as a gesture of appreciation.

Following the festival, President Luong Cuong participated in a tower-opening and incense-offering ceremony of the Cham people residing in the southern province of Ninh Thuan.

The tower-opening ritual, also known as Peh Bi mbeng yang, is an annual tradition and involves offerings to deities, praying for favourable weather, good health, and the community's permission to commence agricultural activities such as dam building and plowing.

During his visit to the Muong ethnic village within the venue, the President attended their Khai Ha (going down to the field) festival, a traditional event linked to wet rice cultivation and the ancient Vietnamese civilisation. The festival honours deities, commemorates ancestors who established the Muong land, and prays for abundant harvests, prosperity, and happiness. In 2022, the Khai Ha festival of the Muong ethnic group in the northern province of Hoa Binh was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

