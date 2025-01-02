State President bestows title of ambassador upon diplomats

State President Luong Cuong presented decisions granting the title of Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to five officials and diplomats at a ceremony held in Hanoi on January 2.

State President Luong Cuong (center) and the newly-promoted ambassadors (Photo: VNA)

The title recipients were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Thanh Binh, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, Deputy Director and Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Office Ngo Toan Thang, and Nguyen Vu Tung, a senior lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

President Cuong congratulated the newly-promoted ambassadors and urged them to continue making contributions to concretising the foreign policy’s goals in 2025 and beyond, helping strengthen Vietnam’s position on the international arena, promote national interests, and meet the requirements of the Fatherland’s construction and protection cause.

The rank of ambassador represents the highest diplomatic title in Vietnam as stipulated by the 1995 Ordinance on Diplomatic Ranks and Grades. This prestigious designation aims to recognize the recipients' significant contributions to national development and foreign affairs while aligning Vietnam's diplomatic service with international standards and practices.

Vietnamplus