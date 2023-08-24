State-level funeral held for late Deputy PM Thanh

A State-level funeral was held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the convention center of Hai Phong City in Hong Bang District on August 24.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State Presidents Tran Duc Luong, Nguyen Minh Triet, and Truong Tan Sang; former chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and former Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan sent wreaths to the funeral.

A delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Truong Thi Mai – Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, came to pay last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Former NA Chairman Nguyen Van An, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, and former Permanent Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh joined the delegation.

The NA delegation led by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the State President delegation led by President Vo Van Thuong, the Government delegation led by PM Pham Minh Chinh, and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien paid tribute to Deputy PM Thanh.

The funeral also saw the presence of representatives from the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Party Central Committee Office, the State President Office, the Government Office, ministries, central agencies, localities, and international organisations.

The respect-paying ceremony will last until 7am on August 26 and be followed by a memorial service. The burial ceremony will take place at the cemetery of his hometown in Tan Lien commune of Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong City, in the morning the same day.

Le Van Thanh, a native of Tan Lien Commune, passed away on late August 22 at his home in Hai Phong after a period of illness.

He was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as a Deputy PM in April 2021, he had served as Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee, then Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.

He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th National Assembly.