State budget revenue reaches VND645.4 trillion in four months

The total State budget revenue in the first four months of this year reached VND645.4 trillion (over US$27.52 billion), accounting for 39.8 percent of the estimate and 95 percent of the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance announced on May 5.

According to the ministry, although the revenue in the first four months of the year was quite good compared to the estimate, the monthly tended to decrease as the January collection reached 14.7 percent of the estimate, February 7.7 percent, March 8.9 percent, and April 8.6 percent.

Out of the 12 sources for domestic revenues, eight ensure collection progress with their State revenue topping 34 percent of the estimate, while the rest saw their revenue lower than the estimate

Out of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, 25 localities recorded state budget revenue topping 38 percent of this year’s targets.

Sixteen localities saw the collection higher than that in the same period of 2022, and 47 others were lower.

The Ministry of Finance also said that the state budget balance expenditure in the four months reached VND500.3 trillion , equaling 24.1 percent of the estimate, up 6.1 percent over the same period in 2022.

It said expenditures in the four months were carried out as planned, meeting demand for socio-economic development, defense, security safeguarding, state management, debt repayment, and implementation of social security tasks.