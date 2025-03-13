Standing Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh inspects Hoa Lien-Tuy Loan Expressway project

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh conducted an on-site inspection of the implementation of the Hoa Lien-Tuy Loan Expressway project on March 13.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh conducts an on-site inspection of the implementation of the Hoa Lien-Tuy Loan Expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

The expressway, which passes through three communes in Hoa Vang District, Da Nang City, spans approximately 11.5 km.

The project implemented by the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board has an estimated investment capital of over VND2,113 billion. Construction of the project started in September 2023, and it is expected to be completed in 2025.

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoa Vang District, Phan Van Ton, said that as of now, the handover of land has been 100 percent completed. The site clearance work of frontage roads along the expressway has not been finished. The district’s authorities are continuing to work with residents to encourage them to hand over the land, ensuring the land handover to be completed by the end of March 2025.

According to the contractor's representative, the biggest challenge currently facing the project is the shortage of stone building materials. They have proposed that the Da Nang City People's Committee approve an increase in the capacity of the quarry to prioritize supplying materials for the project in March.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh offers gifts to investors and workers at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh urged the People's Committee of Hoa Vang District to continue encouraging the remaining households to hand over the land before March 29 and requested Da Nang City, Military Region 5, and relevant units quickly resolve the issues to utilize the available stone supply to ensure the project's progress.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh