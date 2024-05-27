National

Specialized freight route opens at Huu Nghi–Youyi Guan Border Gate

A ceremony was held in the Northern province of Lang Son on May 27 to officially open three routes for freight transport and customs clearance at the international border gate pair of Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China).

Ceremony to open three routes for freight transport and customs clearance at the international border gate pair of Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China) (Photo: VNA)

The routes include a specialized freight transport route through the area of border markers No.1088/2 – 1089, the Tan Thanh (Vietnam) – Puzhai (China) entrance at the 1090 – 1091 border marker area, and the Coc Nam (Vietnam) – Nongyao (China) entrance at the 1104 – 1105 border marker area.

The new routes are expected to facilitate tourism and trade development, improve customs clearance capacity at the Huu Nghi – Youyi Guan border gate pair, and meet the growing trade needs between the two countries.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee Duong Xuan Huyen proposed the two sides continue intensifying coordination so that transport routes at the border gate pair can be given full properties and functions of an international border gate.

Miao Qingwang, Vice-Chairman of the People's Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, affirmed that over the past time, friendship and cooperation between the region and Lang Son have been consolidated and developed comprehensively, with the launch of the new routes a typical example.

At the event, both sides’ competent forces carried out immigration procedures for citizens of the two countries at the Tan Thanh - Puzhai entrance.

