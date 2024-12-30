Culture/art

Special program celebrating New Year 2025 opens in Thu Duc City

SGGPO

A special program celebrating New Year 2025, “City Tet Fest – Thu Duc 2025,” officially opened at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of December 29.

citytet.png
The “City Tet Fest – Thu Duc 2025,” program officially opens at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The vibrant and diverse event, which connects culture, arts, technology, and community, will be held for the first time in the city from December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

The event includes a wide range of activities, such as a countdown live concert, a music show, a multimedia exhibition titled “See Your Tet Sound,” a visual performance themed “Diversity in Chaos,” folk games, a hip-hop dance performance, and more, with the participation of more than 40 local and foreign artists.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Hoang Tung, emphasized that the program is expected to spread modern, civilized, and creative values, honor the traditional values of the people, and celebrate major holidays throughout the year. Over the past four years of establishment and development, Thu Duc City has become a cultural hub for the people of Ho Chi Minh City and also a popular destination for visitors. The program aims to honor community and family values and contribute to building Thu Duc City into a civilized, modern, and sentimental city.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh

