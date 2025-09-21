Travel

22,000 train tickets for Tet 2026 sold out on first day of sales

On the first day of Tet 2026 ticket sales, Vietnam Railways Corporation recorded more than 22,000 tickets sold in just over four hours through online and direct channels, bringing in VND44 billion (US$1.7 million).

Saigon Station alone sold 3,000 tickets worth nearly VND7 billion (US$265,333). Each customer may purchase up to 10 one-way tickets, with extra seats available for children aged 6–10.

Saigon Railway Transport Branch announced on September 20 that about 330,000 seats will be available for Tet 2026 between February 3 and March 8, 2026.

Regarding train trips, Mr. Le Anh Tuan, Director of Saigon Railway Transport Branch, said that Saigon Station plans 193 train journeys to major destinations such as Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Vinh and Hanoi, with an average of 16 trips each day.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

With 150 new and upgraded high-quality carriages now in operation, Tet train fares are up 5 percent to 10 percent from last year. The top price is VND3.75 million (US$140) for a lower soft sleeper on SE2 from Saigon to Hanoi, while a VIP 2-berth cabin is VND7.35 million (US$279) per berth, an increase of VND350,000 (US$13.3) over 2025.

Discount policies remain unchanged at 5 percent to 15 percent for early bookings at least 10 days in advance, 2 percent to 12 percent for groups of 11 or more, 5 percent for round-trip tickets, and 10 percent to 20 percent for students.

Concessions remain available for social policy beneficiaries, seniors, and children aged 6–10. Each passenger is entitled to only one highest discount.

During Tet, several discount programs will be applied, including 5 percent to 15 percent discounts for passengers traveling over 900 kilometers, as well as discounts for group tickets, round-trip tickets and students.

By Quoc Hung, Thien Phat- Translated by Huyen Huong

