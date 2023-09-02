Special art program Sao Doc Lap celebrates National Day

A special art program entitled Sao Doc Lap (Independence Star) celebrating the 78th National Day took place at the Hanoi Opera House on September 1.

The event saw the attendance of Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia.

The annual event was co-organized by the Communist Review, Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Hanoi Party Committee to mark the National Day (September 2), and pay tribute and remember martyrs, war invalids, and people who made meritorious services to the revolution and sacrifices for the fatherland and the people.

Within the framework of the event, the organization board offered gifts to revolutionary contributors, wounded and sick soldiers, war veterans, and soldiers who have significant contributions to the construction and protection of sovereignty over the seas and islands of the country.