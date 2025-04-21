Special art program celebrating National Reunification Day held in HCMC

A special art program as part of a series of cultural activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20 with the participation of Party General Secretary To Lam.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

Also participating in the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Chief of the PCC Office Le Hoai Trung; Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the People's Army of Vietnam; Secretary of the PCC and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies, Tran Luu Quang; Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Minh Tri; along with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Ministry of National Defense, war veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labor as well as current and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

Dancing and singing performances revive the heroic historical periods of the nation and highlight the great significance of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

The program featuring dancing and singing performances told historical stories of the country and affirmed the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh as well as honored the courageous spirit and glorious victories of the Vietnamese military and people.

Around 1,050 artists and dancers, including People’s Artists Thanh Thuy, Tu Long, Thuy Linh, Vu Thang Loi; Meritorious Artists Phuong Anh, Xuan Hao, To Hoa; singers Tung Duong, Cam Van; and others, participated in the grand art performance to revive the heroic historical periods of the nation and highlight the great significance of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising.

Party General Secretary To Lam offers flowers to artists at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

