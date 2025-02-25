Southwest monsoon winds cause houses to collapse in Mekong Delta

The powerful southwest monsoon winds have caused houses to collapse and trees to topple in the Mekong Delta.

Strong southwest monsoon winds damage houses in the Mekong Delta

The powerful southwest monsoon devastated Soc Trang, causing three homes to collapse and disrupting the livelihoods and daily routines of residents, said authorities in Soc Trang Province’s Long Phu District today.

Residents of three homes experienced devastating damage as strong winds caused their houses to collapse and roofs to be blown away, leaving damage ranging from 50 percent to complete destruction.

Secretary Do Thong Nhat of Tan Hung Commune Party Committee said that as soon as the incident occurred, the locality mobilized militia and youth forces to the scene to promptly support people in moving their belongings.

Furthermore, the commune administration is currently compiling documentation to submit to the district authorities, seeking support for the aforementioned three households.

In recent days, strong winds in localities in the Mekong Delta region have affected production activities and daily life of people. Accordingly, many trees on some roads were knocked down, fruit trees of local people were uprooted, fruit fell, some areas of crops were damaged.

Powerful gusts of wind caused drivers of motorcycles and bicycles to lose control and fall. The strong winds also made it difficult for motorbike riders to cross large, elevated bridges. In addition, the intense winds quickly pushed high levels of salinity further into river mouths and sluices.

The Southern Hydrometeorological Station today reported that in the southern sea area from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta, the northeast monsoon was blowing at Level 5 (30-38 km/h), occasionally reaching Level 6 (39-49 km/h), with gusts up to Level 7-8 (50-74 km/h). Wave heights were 2-3 meters, resulting in rough sea conditions.

In addition, winds of level 4 to 5, creating lightly rough seas, were observed from Ca Mau to Kien Giang and Phu Quoc. The northeast monsoon is expected to maintain its strong intensity in these southern sea areas through February 26.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan