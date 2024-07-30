Southern region captures attention of renewable energy investor

Neuman&Esser will open a representative office in Vietnam, followed by a production facility, preferably in the Southern region, close to the renewable energy market and the broader energy industry.

Ms. Stefanie Peters, Member of the German National Hydrogen Council and Chairwoman and CEO of Neuman&Esser Group (Germany), signs a MoU with the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development on developing the hydrogen industry in Vietnam.

On the afternoon of July 30, at the headquarters of the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development in Hanoi, Ms. Stefanie Peters, Member of the German National Hydrogen Council and Chairwoman and CEO of Neuman&Esser Group (Germany), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development on developing the hydrogen industry in Vietnam. The partnership lays the foundation for researching mechanisms, policies, laws, and markets to invest in manufacturing plants, supply needs, and the transfer of hydrogen technology to partners in Vietnam.

According to the cooperation agreement, Neuman&Esser will first open a representative office in Vietnam, followed by building a production facility, preferably in the Southern region, close to the renewable energy market and the broader energy industry.

At the event, Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Chairman of the Scientific Council at the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development and former Head of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Group, presented the current situation and prospects of Vietnam's macro-economy. He also discussed the national power development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, approved in 2023, which includes the hydrogen energy ecosystem. This plan aims to ensure energy security, achieve national climate change goals, promote green growth, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with Vietnam's roadmap and commitments for sustainable energy transition.

Ms. Stefanie Peters introduces the hydrogen technology.

Ms. Stefanie Peters introduced the nearly 200-year history (1830 - 2024) of Neuman&Esser, one of Germany's leading companies in hydrogen equipment. She highlighted the company's manufacturing capabilities, market presence, scientific and technological strengths, and future development plans.

She expressed the company's pleasure in contributing to the hydrogen economy in Vietnam and their readiness to share their experience.

According to the program, representatives from Neuman&Esser will hold meetings with the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group, the Vietnam Electricity Group, and the Vietnam National Chemical Group to discuss development goals and investment opportunities in technology for Vietnam's oil and gas, energy, and chemical industries in the coming years.

On August 1, the delegation will meet with major companies that are members of the Vietnam-ASEAN Hydrogen Business Club in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan