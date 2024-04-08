Southern, Central Highlands provinces possibly experience localized showers

According to the meteorological agency, localized showers are possible in the Southern and Central Highlands regions during the afternoons and evenings on April 8 and 9.

Ngo Quyen Street in Hanoi on the morning of April 8

Generally, there will be prolonged hot sunshine. Conversely, the Northern region is currently experiencing mild temperatures.

Due to the influence of cold air, light rain and cool weather were observed in Hanoi and various locations across the Red River Delta region on the morning of April 8.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts that on April 8, the Northwest and Central Coastal regions will experience hot weather locally, but scattered showers are expected in the afternoons and evenings both today and tomorrow in the Northwest, Central Coastal, and South Central regions.

In the Hanoi and Northeastern regions, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain today, April 8. Additionally, the North Central region may experience light rain, with foggy conditions in the early morning due to mild cold air.

From today until April 9, the Central Highlands and Southern regions may encounter scattered rain and localized thunderstorms in the evenings and nights, while daytime conditions persist with hot weather, with some areas experiencing intense heat.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan