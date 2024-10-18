Southeast region’s localities urged to accelerate public investment disbursement

The task force of the government led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long inspected the disbursement of public investment capital in HCMC and provinces in the Southeast region on October 17.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Prime Minister asked for solutions to fulfill the target and solve problems in the disbursement rate of public investment in HCMC and Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces.

According to the report, the total public investment capital plan for 2024 of the six localities in the Southeast region, including HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau is more than VND128,580 billion (US$5.1 billion). As of September 30, these localities disbursed over VND45,594 billion (US$1.8 billion), accounting for 35.46 percent of the target, lower than the national average of 47.29 percent.

At the working session with the government’s working delegation, leaders of HCMC and neighboring provinces raised their problems and difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital, and discussed solutions to accelerate the disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of the year.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the city has still maintained a disbursement rate of 95 percent in 2024. The southern metropolis continues to categorize and review issues, solve problems in site clearance and planning, and implement projects as scheduled to achieve this target.

Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc announced that the province has established three task forces to speed up the implementation of projects. Additionally, the districts and cities of Dong Nai Province have also formed their own task forces to focus on solving problems in site clearance and accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital in the remaining months of 2024.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

In his conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long asked HCMC and provinces to carry out thorough assessments and more decisive solutions to address problems within their authority.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration among agencies, the capacity for coordination, the responsibilities of implementing units and project management boards, together with the decentralization in State management and grant of authority to create favorable conditions for delegated agencies to carry out their tasks.

He also suggested the Ministry of Planning and Investment gather difficulties and obstacles faced by localities to advise the government on timely resolutions.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh