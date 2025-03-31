South Korea readies to support Vietnam in building high-speed railways

The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea (ROK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in the development of the railway sector.

At the forum (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony was held at the Vietnam-South Korea Railway Cooperation Forum 2025 in Hanoi on March 31.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of ROK Park Sangwoo said that South Korea has been developing high-speed rail projects for over 20 years. Currently, South Korea has become the fourth country in the world to master high-speed train technology and has gained international recognition in this field.

South Korea is ready to accompany Vietnam in building and operating high-speed railway lines. In particular, South Korea will cooperate to transfer technology and train human resources, he added.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy hoped South Korea would share its practical experience in railway development, including transferring technology and mastering the technology.

Engineers check Metro Line No.1, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien, which came into operation in HCMC on December 22, 2024

At the event, a tripartite memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Korea Rail Network Authority, Korea Railroad Corporation, and Vietnam Railways (VNR).

In addition, the Korea Rolling Stock Industries Association and the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors also signed a memorandum of understanding to create preconditions for collaboration activities in the development of the railway sector in the coming time.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh